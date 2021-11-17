Dancing With the Stars season 30 are coming to a end. And one of the beloved pro dancers, Val Chmerkovskiy, could be leaving the show. Here, check out what he said about it.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 finale is almost here. While four celebrities and their partners are getting ready for the last show, for others it’s time to reflect on the past season… And even look to the future.

Pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who has competed on 17 seasons of Dancing With the Stars, is one of the most beloved dancers by the audience. The Ukrainian-American, who is married to pro dancer Jenna Johnson, danced with Olivia Jade this season and was eliminated just before the semifinals.

However, the choreographer has won the mirrorball trophy in DWTS twice: with Rumer Willis in season 20 and again with Laurie Hernandez in season 23. Now, he’s talking about his experience in the show and what are his plans for the future. Check what he said here.

Val Chmerkovskiy talks leaving Dancing With the Stars: “Probably”

After he and Olivia Jade were eliminated on the November 8 episode, Val Chmerkovskiy talked about the possibility of leaving the show after this season with Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity. Is this my last season? Probably,” he said.

“I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with,” he added. However, he also appeared in “The Bellas Podcast” on November 17, and said that he wasn’t sure what’s next.

“I’m going to promote dance and whether it’s at Dance With Me or a local dance studio, go and dance. That’s why I’m passionate about the show, whether the show moves on with me or without me, which I’m not saying it’s going to move on without me,”he explained and said that he “loves” the show and want to see it “continue for a long time.”