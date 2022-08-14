The beloved reality TV competition will come back this fall but in a new home (Disney Plus). Here, check out when is the premiere of Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars.

The reality dance competition Dancing With the Stars will return this fall for its 31th season with new twists and many changes. After 17 years on ABC, the series has moved to Disney Plus, in a new strategy to boost the streaming service.

But that’s not the only change that fans can expect. Legendary supermodel Tyra Banks has been the host for the last two seasons, however, she won’t be alone in the gig this time. Season 19 winner and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, Alfonso Ribeiro, will join her as a co-host.

On the other hand, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are expected to be back as judges this season. If you can’t wait to watch the upcoming season, check out the premiere date here.

When is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ coming to Disney Plus?

Dancing With the Stars, which is inspired by UK’s Strictly Come Dancing, will return for its 31th season on Monday, September 19. For the first time, the series will be broadcasted live on Disney Plus, which you can get for a subscription of starting at $7.99.

Part of the reason for the show’s move to the streaming platform is the fact that the NFL will take the primetime spot on ABC during Monday nights. However, fans don’t have to worry, as the show has already been renewed for another season.

On the other hand, no cast has been announced yet but there are rumors of possible contestants, such as Robert Irwin (brother of Season 21 winner Bindi Irwin) and Olympian Jordan Chiles, according to Heavy.com.