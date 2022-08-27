Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere on September 19 on Disney+. While the cast hasn’t been announced, there are rumors of who is going to compete for the Mirrorball trophy. Here, check out the reports.

It’s almost time for a new season of Dancing With the Stars, and that means that a new group of celebritieswill be trying to win the Mirrorball Trophy this fall. While the cast announcement will be in two weeks, there are already rumors about who will be competing this year.

DWTS is heading for the first time to Disney+, leaving ABC after 30 seasons. On September 8th, known as Disney+ day, the platform will release the special “Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances” to start warming up the engines.

With a new host on board to help Tyra Banks and the same judging panel as last season, many fans want to know which celebrities will be part of the cast. Last season, former NBA player Iman Shumpert won the trophy. Who could succeed him?

DWTS 2022 cast rumors: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son could be part of the show

According to Deadline, Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 24-year-old son, is part of the cast for this season of DWTS. The entertainment news portal TMZ posted pictures of Baena attending rehearsal, with his face covered by a mask, wearing the same outfit he showed on his Instagram account.

Baena is an Olympic lifter, and he works as a real estate agent. Besides Baena, other possible members of the cast would be Tik Toker Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi, according to TMZ. The two will be competing, and Charli is already a dancer.

Other possible cast members, according to Twitter account @DWTSGossip, are actor Daniel Durant and TV personality Wayne Brady. While the cast attends rehearsals for the show with masks, fans study outfits and accessories to try to find the identity of each member. However, official confirmation will come on September 8, when the cast will be announced on Good Morning America.