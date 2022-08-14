Dancing With the Stars will hit Disney Plus this fall (September 19) and fans can’t wait to watch the reality TV competition in a whole new way. Here, check out when the cast for Season 31 will be announced.

Dancing With the Stars will be back this fall with its 31th season and a new home, as the reality TV competition will be broadcasted live on Disney Plus instead of ABC. But, as usual, a group of celebrities will team up with pro dancers to try to conquer the ballroom.

After Disney, who owns ABC, announced earlier this year that DWTS was heading to Disney Plus, many fans were worried about the future of the show. However, the change doesn’t mean that DWTS is in risk of being canceled, as it has already been renewed for another season.

For this season, Tyra Banks will return as a host but she won’t be alone as Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, who won Season 19, will be joining her. Meanwhile, it’s expected that Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli will serve as judges.

DWTS 2022: When is the cast being announced and who would like to join the show

We’re almost a month away from DWTS Season 31 and, according to Collider, the celebrities who will try to win the Mirrorball Trophy this season will be announced on September 8, 2022 on Good Morning America.

So far, there are little details as to who could join the show but Heavy.com has made a list of stars who have expressed their wish to compete on DWTS sometime: Robert Irwin (brother of Season 21 winner Bindi Irwin), Olympian Jordan Chiles and AEW Star Britt Baker.

Meanwhile, for the side of the pros, there isn’t also an official confirmation on who is returning. For example, Jenna Johnson isn’t expected to appear this season as she is expecting her first child with pro-dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. For his part, he said that he might not return this season. Meanwhile, Sharna Burgess also welcomed her first child in June, so it isn’t clear if she will come back for this season.