It’s almost time for a new season of Dancing With the Stars and it’s coming with many changes, including the network. Here, check out who is hosting this season of DWTS.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31: Who is the new host for DWTS 2022?

The 31th season of Dancing With the Stars will premiere in September, and fans are ready to meet the new celebrities who will try to win the Mirrorball Trophy this year. However, there are also some changes, including the host of the show.

As many fans would know by now, the series won’t be longer aired on ABC but on Disney+, to be the platform’s first-ever live series. The swap is part of the company’s strategy to try to

“expand” their demographic reach, while the NFL will take Mondays primetime spot.

As the series is moving to a new home, other changes are being introduced. Per Collider, the show could now feature more Disney references and not an unique Disney theme night. However, one change that is confirmed is related to the host. Here, check it out.

DWTS 2022: Who is hosting Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars?

When in Season 29 long-time host Tom Bergeron was replaced with model Tyra Banks, many fans didn’t receive the switch well. For the past two seasons, the viewers have complained about Banks’ hosting style on social media.

While, despite previous reports, Banks is set to return, she won’t be alone this time. Season 19 winner and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro is joining her as co-host. It would be the third time that a former contestant joins the show as a host, after Brooke Burke did the same for seven seasons and Erin Andrews, who co-hosted ten seasons.

Meanwhile, it’s expected that Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli will serve as judges. On the other hand, the return of some pros, such as Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson and Sharna Burgess, are uncertain.