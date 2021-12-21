While Dancing With the Stars is over for the year, fans can watch their favorite pro dancers in the upcoming DWTS Tour 2022. Here, check out everything you need to know: dates, tickets and who will be performing.

While Dancing With the Stars is over for this year, you can still watch your favorite pro dancers on tour. After winning the Mirrorball trophy, former NBA player Iman Shumpert will reunite with his partner Daniella Karagach for some dates.

Besides Shumpert, the DWTS 2022 tour will feature some other guest stars, such as fan-favorite Amanda Kloots and country singer Jimmy Allen, who also was a Season 30 contestant. Also, season 29 winner and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe will be touring as well.

If you want to feel the magic of DWTS, you’re lucky because the tour will certainly go to a city near you. So, here check out how to buy the tickets, how much they cost, date of start and which pro dancers will be part of the tour.

Dancing With the Stars Tour 2022: When does it start?

The first stop of the tour will be on January 7, 2022 in Richmon, Virginia. The cast will be performing around the country and the tour will end in Modesto, California on March 27. You have to check which guest star will be in each city on their official website.

DWTS Tour 2022: How to buy tickets and how much do they cost?

You can buy tickets for the DWTS Tour 2022 on the official website of the tour. The cost may vary, depending on the type of seat. For regular seats, the price may vary from $59,50 to $89,50. The VIP experience has tickets from $190 to $575.

Which pro dancers are going to perform?

The tour cast consists of reigning champion Daniella Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart,married duo Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, Season 30 backup dancer Sofia Ghavami, and other backups.

Who won’t be part of the tour and why?

Married duo Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have another project going on at the same time as the tour. Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold haven’t publicly said why they won’t go on tour this year, but they have small children, so that could be the reason. Also, Sharna Burgess will miss it due to schedule. Cheryl Burke also hasn’t said why she will miss the tour this year.