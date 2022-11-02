Dancing With the Stars is just a few weeks away from its finale and the artists will have to bring out the best of their game in these final stages if they want to stay in the race. Here, check out when the grand finale will be and how to watch it.

There are only 19 days left to find out which artist couple will win Dancing With the Stars and take home the Mirroball Trophy. The competition started with 16 duos and there are only 9 couples remaining in the race and we will soon know who are the next eliminated couples of season 31.

During Halloween Night we saw how Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong were the new eliminates of the seventh week. It was a big surprise, since from the beginning of the show they had been one of the favorite couples and possible candidates to make it to the finals, along with Charlie D'Amelio and Mark Ballas.

During the finale, the audience will also play an important role, as they will have to vote to support their favorite couple in the competition. As the episodes go by, the game becomes more and more difficult and demanding. It's time for the juries to accept only the best of the best, to see who deserves to go all the way.

When is the finale of Dancing With the Stars 2022?

Episode 10 of DWTS 31 will air Monday, November 21 at 7 PM (ET) on Disney+, which you can get for $9,99 and where you can also stream all the previous episodes. According to the schedule, that day will be the final to find out which of the couples will be the winner of the dance competition. There will also be a special episode on Tuesday, October 18, so the tenth week will be quite emotional.

DWTS 2022: Who has been eliminated so far?