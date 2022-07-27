Daniel Kaluuya premiered his new film "Nope", alongside Keke Palmer, on July 22. He has been one of the most recognized actors in the industry for a few years now. Here we tell you everything you should know about him, such as his net worth, his movies and more.

Daniel Kaluuya has established himself as one of the most versatile and talented actors in the film industry. Recently, on July 22, he released his latest film Nope, alongside Keke Palmer, in which he plays OJ Haywood.

The plot follows two brothers who run a horse ranch in California who discover something wondrous and sinister in the skies, while the owner of an adjacent theme park tries to cash in on the mysterious otherworldly phenomenon.

At just 9 years old, the actor began writing plays and soon after took his first improvisation class at the Anna Scher School of Theater. Soon after, he began working with the WAC Arts company. Without a doubt, Daniel has known that his vocation was in the world of acting since he was very young.

Daniel Kaluuya's net worth

The actor's net worth is $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The 33-year-old actor has a fairly extensive filmography and a somewhat complicated life. Daniel was raised by his mother in a sheltered property in London after spending the first two years of his life living in hostels. His parents are from Uganda and he has two siblings.

His father was unable to visit them much because he was still living in Uganda and was not allowed to due to visa regulations. The actor attended a boys' school called St Aloysius College in London, the city where he was born.

Daniel Kaluuya's love life

According to rumors, the actor has been in a relationship with Amandla Crichlow. She is an actress and producer in the actor's company. She has been in Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act, Holby City, The Bill and Cowboys.

On the other hand, she has produced films such as Decline and Fall, Two Single Beds and Curfew, which is still in pre-production. Recently he has not done any acting because he prefers to concentrate on behind the scenes. At the moment, the actor has confirmed that he is single. So we will have to wait for either of them to confirm their relationship.

Daniel Kaluuya's movies and tv shows

Kaluuya made his television debut in Shoot the Messenger in 2006 and the following year he participated in several other productions. Some of them were The Whistleblowers, Comedy: Shuffle and Skins. The actor went on to write episodes for Jal and Thomas, and was a contributing writer on other episodes during the show's first two seasons.

He has also been seen in works such as Cass, Delta Forever, Silent Witness, That Mitchell and Webb Look, Doctor Who, FM, Lewis and The Philanthropist. One of his most important projects was Judas and the Black Messiah, where he played Fred Hampton. Thanks to his performance, he was nominated for multiple awards.

He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor, a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor, a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor, a Screen and Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Undoubtedly his performance was praised by most of the big heads in the industry. That year he became the only actor to win five major motion picture awards. He is currently the seventh youngest winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.