Danna Paola is currently one of the top stars in Latin music, especially with a massive impact on social media thanks to almost 35 million followers on Instagram.

Danna recorded her first album when she was only six years old. However, the rise to fame came as an actress in soap operas and TV series. Then, in 2013, her spectacular voice became known worldwide when she played the role of Elphaba in the Spanish adaptation of ‘Wicked’, the famous Broadway musical.

From that point on, Danna Paola was unstoppable. An amazing success in music and a TV sensation in the Netflix series ‘Elite’. She has won 4 MTV Millenial Awards, 1 MTV Europe Music Award, 9 Kids Choice Awards and is also a Latin Grammy nominee.

How old is Danna Paola?

Danna Paola is 28 years old. She was born on June 23, 1995.

What is the real name of Danna Paola?

The complete name of the singer is Danna Paola Rivera Munguia. However, for career purposes, she decided to use only Danna Paola.

What is the home country of Danna Paola?

Danna Paola is from Mexico City. That’s why, as one of the biggest Mexican stars, Saul Canelo Alvarez invited her to sing the national anthem in his fight against Jermell Charlo.

Who is Danna Paola’s boyfriend?

Alex Hoyer is the boyfriend of Danna Paola. He is 26-years old and was born in Los Angeles, California. Hoyer is a famous singer, actor and producer.