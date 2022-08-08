Fan-favorite character Daredevil will be back at the MCU after its cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” with a new series for Disney Plus. Here, check out what we know so far about Charlie Cox’s return.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’: What we know so far about Charlie Cox’s return to the MCU

Thanks to the collaboration between Marvel and Netflix, Daredevil became one of the most successful series of the platform. Fans appreciated the more mature and darker approach than the usual for the MCU, and Charlie Cox’s performance as the vigilante received praise.

However, the show ended in 2018 and left Matt Murdock’s story open. Still many fans have the hope to see Cox again in the ever-expanding MCU. That’s why the news of a revival, titled “Daredevil: Born Again,” was received with great enthusiasm when announced last month.

For now, fans will catch Daredevil again in the upcoming Disney Plus series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” In the preview for the show, Cox’s character is seen with a new yellow suit, different from the red one he wore in Netflix’s series. Here, check out what we know about the future of the Man Without Fear.

Will the series serve as Season 4 of the original show?

So far, there isn’t much information about the plot of the upcoming series. Per Screen Rant and Collider, it’s expected that the show will be a “soft reboot” of the original series. However, the title is a reference of a storyline from issues #227-231.

According to Tom Guide, the comic’s plot tells how Karen Page reveals Daredevil’s secret identity to Kingpin for drug money. Some parts of the storyline were also used in the third season of Netflix’s series. So, it will be interesting to see how they develop the story.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Cast

So far, Charlie Cox as the titular character is confirmed. It has been reported that Vicent D’Onofrio would reprise his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, as he returned in “Hawkeye,” despite his character being shot in the show.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Release date

“Born Again” will be part of the Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it’s scheduled to be released on Disney Plus during Spring 2024. The series will have 18 episodes. You can also watch the entire series on the platform.