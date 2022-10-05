Norman Reedus will reprise his iconic role of Daryl Dixon in a new spin-off of The Walking Dead universe. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new production such as its premiere date, cast, filming and more.

Norman Reedus returns once again to play his iconic The Walking Dead character in a new spin-off, titled Daryl Dixon. The mother series is coming to an end and has already started to premiere its last episodes (you can find the schedule here). For this reason the creators have decided to give hope to their fans and released all the new projects that are coming soon to AMC.

There will be three new series (Rick & Michonne, Dead City and Daryl Dixon) and also the eighth season of Fear TWD will be released. Dixon's series is one of the most anticipated by the fandom, as they still weren't ready to say goodbye to the character and the actor.

Reedus has been in the universe since the first season. The character was created by and for the AMC series, as he did not exist in Robert Kirkman's comics. Originally the actor cast Merle, Daryl's brother, but the role ended up in the hands of Michael Rooker. For this reason the creators decided to develop a completely new role for him.

Daryl Dixon: What did Norman Reedus say about the new spin-off?

It's no surprise that the actor has grown attached to his character after nearly 12 years of playing him. During an interview with Variety, he explained that he didn't think Daryl Dixon would have that much of a starring role or that he would really last that long on the show.

"Since he wasn't in the comics and they let me evolve with him, I don't want to let him go. I feel like I gave birth to this child and someone can't tell me when to end it. I want to see it have a happy ending or not. That character I was able to make it my own and it was great. I care too much to say 'It's over. Goodbye everyone!'", he assured.

The creators have heard his and fans' prayers. Soon after, they announced the arrival of the new spin-off and it was originally going to star Daryl and Carol, who is played by Melissa McBride. This could not happen due to the fact that the actress had some projects already scheduled in her agenda and also that the shooting would be in Europe.

"The spin-off was announced even before we announced the end of The Walking Dead. We always thought we were doing a series that would go back to the original. Then they ended the flagship series and we were on our own. Then we shot for a year and a half straight until the start of Covid. At that point, Melissa wasn't going to do the series. Then she was and then she wasn't. Then I needed a break and I said I needed a break. I'm telling the truth. But you don't know whether or not she's going to appear in the spin-of", Reedus said of McBride's absence.

Daryl Dixon: When will the spin-off come to AMC?

Universal Series announced that filming has already begun and some parts of the set are located in France. The premiere is expected for 2023 but there is still no exact date scheduled. It is speculated that it could be in October, as it usually premieres the content of The Walking Dead universe.