Daryl Sabara had a big moment of fame in the 2000s when he played Juni Cortez in the teen/kids movie, Spy Kids. From there he has established himself as one of the most versatile of his generation. Here, check out all about Meghan Trainor's husband.

Daryl Sabara gave life to one of the most iconic characters in the 2000's community: Juni Cortez from Spy Kids. He made several films but none of them became a big box office success. A few years ago he began a relationship with singer Meghan Trainor and in 2017 they got engaged.

The actor proposed to her on the 24th birthday of the pop star after a year of dating. In December 2018 the bells rang and they made the wedding official. In early February 2021 they welcomed their first child together and named him Riley. The little boy is currently one year and eight months old.

The two met through a mutual friend, Chloë Grace Moretz (who stars in the series The Peripheral), after she set them up on a date with bowling and karaoke included in 2016. Meghan's fans were pretty anxious to know who she was married to, especially after hearing her classic Dear Future Husband again, so here's all the info you need to know:

Daryl Sabara's age

Daryl was born on January 4, 1992, so he is currently 30 years old. He is of Venezuelan descent but was raised in Torrance, California. His mother's name is Sandra and before pursuing his acting career, he worked for the South Bay Ballet regional ballet company. He has a twin brother named Evan who is also an actor.

Daryl Sabara's movies and TV shows

He debuted as an actor in mid-1999 and appeared in several episodes of Murphy Brown, Life's Work, Will & Grace, Friends. But before all these productions, he rose to fame as Juni Cortez in the movie Spy Kids in 2011 and became a star among the pre-teen audience. The story was so successful at the box office that it ended up being a well-recognized trilogy.

On the other hand, he also did several voice-over jobs. He brought Hero Boy to life in the 2004 animated version of The Polar Express. He starred in April Showers, the 2009 film that was written and directed by a survivor of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. In addition, in 2009 he participated in the film adaptation of A Christmas Carol and between 2005 and 2012 he played the recurring role of Tim Scottson in the series Weeds.

Daryl Sabara's net worth

The actor's net worth is $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2016, he and his partner paid a large sum of money for a house in Toluca Lake in California. By July 2021, they decided it was time to find another home and sold it for $5.5 million.

All of their real estate acquisitions were shared with his wife Meghan and in December 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they paid $6.6 million for a large 10,000 square foot mansion in Encino. The house was owned by a hip hop producer/artist before it passed to the couple and even has a state-of-the-art recording studio.