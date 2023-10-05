She wasn’t Posh Spice for nothing, during an episode of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary the former England international superstar jabbed his wife Victoria over her claims that she came from a working-class family. During an interview about her childhood the former Spice Girl stated she came from a “very, very working-class” family.

All of a sudden off-screen David tells Victoria “be honest”, to which Victoria replies “I am being honest”, but the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star continues to press the issue and Victoria caves in and admits, “Okay, in the 80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

The moment has since gone viral and is being used as a way to poke fun at Victoria Beckham’s “modest” upbringing. After she responded that her father had a Rolls Royce, David responded, “Thank you”.

Early life of Victoria Beckham

The future pop star was born to upper class family, she is the eldest of three children, and her mother Jacqueline Doreen was a former insurance clerk and hairdresser.

Her father, Anthony William Adams, worked as an electronics engineer and together with his wife founded an electronics wholesale business which generated the family a healthy lifestyle.

Victoria Beckham’s great-great-great-grandfather was German artist and revolutionary Carl Heinrich Pfänder and her great-great granduncle was Minnesota politician William Pfaender.

David Beckham on the other hand came from a working-class family and had a lifelong dream to become a footballer. Beckham would eventually play for Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and end his career at PSG. Beckham at one point was the most recognizable soccer player in the world.