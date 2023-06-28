David Corenswet is the actor of the moment and who has been chosen to play the new Superman, so he will be Henry Cavill‘s replacement. He will share the screen with Rachel Brosnahan in the next film by James Gunn and DC Comics.

This is not the first time he has been present in a major production, but it is the first time he will be the star of a major production. After several ups and downs with the original star, David was the one chosen among several to take the role.

The film will hit theaters on July 11, 2025, so we still have a few years to see him wearing the costume of the world’s best known superhero. In the meantime, here’s everything you should know about him…

David Corenswet’s age and height

David Packard Corenswet was born on July 8, 1993 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is currently 29 years old. He is 1.93 m tall and this aspect of the actor was one of the most sought after since it was announced that he would be Superman.

David Corenswet’s love life

The new Hollywood hunk seems to be single. In his social networks he has not published any photo and his love life has always remained quite hidden. He was part of a rom-com but at no time has he been linked to any of his co-stars.

David Corenswet’s net worth

Pop Buzz was the media outlet that reported the actor’s possible net worth, claiming it to be between $300,000 and $500,000. It has not yet been published how much he will be paid for playing Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy, but it is expected that his fortune will increase rapidly.

David Corenswet’s movies and TV shows

David has participated in major productions and his filmography is made up of several films and series that were really successful.

Among the TV shows are The Politician, where he played River Barkley in 11 episodes, and the Netflix miniseries Hollywood.

As for his tapes, last year he was part of Pearl, Ti West‘s play that starred Mia Goth and Emma Jenkins-Purro. In addition, she also starred in Look Both Ways alongside Lili Reinhart.

TV Shows

Moe & Jerryweather as Jerryweather

One Bad Choice as Reggie Shaw

Elementary as Houston Spivey

The Tap as Kirk Lewis

Controversy as Brian Meadows

Instinct as Spencer Baymoore

House of Cards as Reed

The Politician as River Barkley

Hollywood as Jack Castello

Movies