David Cronenberg, who has worked with both Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, says he has an "idea" of a film with the two stars. However, it certainly would be very different from Twilight.

David Cronenberg’s latest film ‘Crimes of the Future’ was one of the successes of this year’s Cannes Festival. The body horror movie, the first sci-fi feature of the director since 'eXistenZ' (1999), has 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and received a six-minute standing ovation after its screening.

While the director expected walkouts, and reportedly there were a few, the majority of the audience remained and enjoyed what they saw. The film stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, who recently received her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress thanks to her portrayal of Princess Diana.

Coincidentally, the other time Cronenberg competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes was with ‘Cosmopolis’, which was lead by Stewart’s co-star in Twilight, Robert Pattinson. Having worked with the both of them, now regarded as one of the best actors of their generation, it seems like the filmmaker could see them together in a movie far from the vampire saga.

Cronenberg has an “idea” of a film with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Talking with film critic Jordan Ruimy, editor in chief of cinema blog ‘World of Reel’, Cronenberg said he has an “idea” of a possible movie starring Stewart and Pattinson, also saying that it was The Batman actor who introduced Kristen to him.

“They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors. Making arthouse movies and successfully carrying that off. Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time. For me, yeah, I can definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together,” the director explained to Ruimy, who published the excerpt of the interview in his blog.

However, he said he doesn’t want to “get into it” because it wouldn’ be his next movie (he’s shooting ‘Shrouds’ next Spring) and he believes fans would “expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now.”

From “idea” to “reality”, there’s still a long way to go. However, fans of the actors, who dated from a few years during the Twilight years, would definitely want to see them together again in a more mature project. According to Hollywood Life, Pattinson has said that he's on “good terms” with Stewart, who also has shown publicly her support for him as Batman.