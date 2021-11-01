In the United States it's almost time to turn back the clocks with the end of Daylight Saving Time. Here, check out when it's the change and other facts about this practice.

Autumn started more than three weeks ago and now it’s time to turn back the clocks as Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end in the United States. This practice has the purpose of saving energy during the winter.

As the clock “falls back”, there’s one pro: an extra hour of sleep. However, the days will continue to get shorter until December 21, when the winter solstice arrives. While many countries observe Daylight Saving Time, there has been scrutiny around the effects that changing the time has on health.

Last year, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine released a statement saying public health and safety would benefit from eliminating daylight saving time because it disrupts the body’s natural rhythm. While some states have made bids to try to do away with the practice, it is still mandatory. Here, check out when and other facts.

When and at what time do we turn back the clocks?

Clocks officially “fall back” at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November to 1 a.m. That means, this year clocks will “fall back” on Sunday, November 7.

Why do we have Daylight Saving Time?

The idea of the DST has been around since 1918 , when Congress passed the Standard Time Act, establishing the time zones. However, the United States formalized it with the Uniform Time Act in 1966. Daylight Saving Time starts the second Sunday in March and concludes the first Sunday in November.

What’s the history of Daylight Saving Time?

Benjamin Franklin is credited with the idea of using daylight more efficiently thanks to his essay “An Economical Project” published in 1784, in which he defended the idea. However, Germany was the first country to implement DST during World War I, in 1916. The idea of DST allows people to make better use of natural daylight during the warm weather months. However, there’s been studies that show otherwise.

When does Daylight Saving Time start and end in 2022?

We next turn the clocks ahead on March 13, 2022 — 126 days after turning them back. Daylight Saving Time in 2022 will end on Nov. 6, 2022.

What states don’t observe Daylight Saving Time?

Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time. The time change is also not observed in U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Meanwhile, other states have made bids to end this practice but the changes require federal approval.