In the United States it's almost time to move the clocks forward with the start of Daylight Saving Time. Here, check out when you have to change the time and other facts about this practice.

Spring is just around the corner and that means that the United States, and over 60 countries, will move their clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time 2022. This practice has the purpose of saving energy by using more natural daylight during the warm weather months.

The tradition, which is credited to Benjamin Franklin for an article published in 1784, has now been criticized by scientists, who claim that changing the time twice a year has not so positive effects on health.

For example, with the clocks “going forward” that means that now people will lose an hour of sleep. While several states have tried to pass bids to end the DST, the practice is still mandatory for the majority of the country. Here, check out when to change the time in the US.

Time change USA 2022: When does Daylight Saving Time start?

Daylight Saving Start on Sunday March 13, when people will have to move their clock forward by one hour. In Spring, the daylight hours will last longer and it could help save energy.

When does Daylight Saving Time 2022 end?

DST will end on November 6. It’s tradition that clocks “fall back” at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November to 1 a.m.

What states don’t observe Daylight Saving Time?

Although there are different time zones across the USA, 48 of the 50 states change the time on their clocks. Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the USA that do not observe daylight saving time.