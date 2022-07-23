After rumors started swirling of a possible apparition of Henry Cavill in the DC panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, fans left disappointed after the no-show. Here, check out what happened and the funniest memes and reactions.

The DC panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con gave fans the first trailer of ‘Shazam! Fury of Gods’ and another look at the highly expected ‘Black Adam’ with Dwayne Johnson. However, many fans were disappointed after Henry Cavill didn’t appear to announce his return as Superman.

For a while, there have been numerous rumors about the possibility of Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman one last time, despite DC seemingly moving on from the ‘Snyderverse’, especially after Ben Affleck’s exit. However, since the release of the Justice League Snyder’s cut and its success on HBO Max, fans have been pressing to try to force the studio to bring back the director’s vision.

As Deadline suggested in a report that Cavill was set to make a “surprise” appearance during the Black Adam’s presentation at the Hall H presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con, many fans had their hopes up to watch the actor as Superman one more time.

Fans react to the Henry Cavill’s no-show: Funniest memes and reactions

DC is set to reset the “Snyderverse” in the upcoming The Flash movie, in which Michael Keaton’s Batman will return to the scene. However, with Ezra Miller’s situation, the fate of the movie is uncertain.

While Deadline’s report said that there was “buzz” around a possible Cavill’s appearance, fans took the words too literal and social media was flooded with messages of disappointment. Check out the funniest memes and reactions: