Robert Pattinson’s take of The Batman will hit theaters on Friday, March 4 and fans are ready to watch the newest version of Gotham’s most famous vigilante. Here, check out if the movie has a post-credit scene.

Everything is set for the world premiere of ‘The Batman’, which will hit theaters this Friday (March 4), before being available on streaming. Matt Reeves’ film has received positive reviews, being certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and even being compared to Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’.

The movie has been praised for its darker tone and critics have highlighted the influences of neo-noir films such as 'Se7en' or 'Chinatown'. While the critics loved Robert Pattinson’s take on Bruce Wayne, as well as the portrayal of Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman, it’s almost time to see how fans react to it.

While The Batman isn’t part of the DCEU, in which Michael Keaton will reprise his role as the Caped Crusader, many fans have wondered if there is a post-credit scene. Especially, as it’s confirmed there will be more productions involving these characters. Here, check out the answer to know if you have to stay longer in the cinema and don’t miss anything.

The Batman: Is there a post-credit scene?

Technically, there isn’t a post-credit scene in the whole sense of the word. However, there is something. Spoilers ahead, if you don’t want to know: at the end of credits, there is a frame with a question mark and the word “goodbye” alongside a montage, which also includes an URL.

Many believe that the scene refers to Paul Dano’s Riddler and one of the mysteries that Batman has to solve in the movie. Let’s remember that Reeves’ himself has said that he is working on a series about The Penguin with Colin Farrell and that he wants to create a sequel for The Batman.

Actually, there are already many theories on the Internet about a possible sequel for the film, involving the Court of Owls. Robert Pattinson himself has also said that he would like to make a second movie and fight these villains. With the great response to the film so far, it seems like the possibility is there.