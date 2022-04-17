While Warner Bros. has the plot of the upcoming Batgirl under wraps, its star Leslie Grace recently discussed what fans can expect from the film. And her description seems pretty similar to one of DC’s recent projects.

2022 is set to be a great year for Warner Bros. and DC. So far, so good. Not only ‘The Suicide Squad’ spin-off ‘Peacemaker’ was a total success with the critics and fans, ‘The Batman’ also has grossed over $750 miliion worldwide and was very well-received, and now it's coming to HBO Max.

However, there are more projects coming up this year and one of the most highly anticipated is the Batgirl movie, which will be released exclusively on HBO Max as a part of the collaboration between Warner Brothers and the streaming service.

The movie stars Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, while Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman for the feature. While there are not many details about the production, Grace recently explained the tone of the film and what fans can expect from this project.

Leslie Grace says Batgirl will be “a detective story”

Grace sat down with E! News and spoke about her character and how has been the journey to become one of the most famous DC superheroes. “I will say one of my favorite things about our script and the heart of our movie is that you get to see Babs and this alter-ego that she summons up, Batgirl, vacillate between the nuances of life and good and bad and black and white, and that there so much in between,” she explained.

She also said that the story is “kind of like an investigative story, it's a detective story, so she does have a case that drives her into these crazy situations.” Her description is very similar to what Matt Reeves’ did with The Batman, as fans have noticed.

“There's not a lot of nuances in her thinking at the beginning of the story and she gets herself into a lot of these sticky situations and has to discover a lot about parts of herself in order to get herself out of them. So, you'll get to see her grow from that kind of perspective of the world and I really, really love that,” the actress said to the outlet.

Batgirl was written by Christina Hodson, who also worked in Birds of Prey, Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah. Besides Grace and Keaton, the movie will also star J.K Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Jacob Scipio as mob boss Anthony Bressi, and Brendan Fraser will play the serial arsonist known as Firefly.