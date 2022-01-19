'The Batman' is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. However, not too long ago, fans were angry at Robert Pattinson for not wanting to work out for his role as Bruce Wayne. It turns out, the actor was joking. Check out the full story.

When Robert Pattinson was cast to play Bruce Wayne in the new adaptation of ‘The Batman’, which is set to release in March, there were many skeptics who couldn’t see him in the role. Never mind Pattinson has been one of the most versatile and celebrated actors of the last decade, fans just didn't thought of him as the vigilante of Gotham.

However, Pattinson has been earning the trust of even the most incredulous fans of the Caped Crusader. The first teaser and trailer for the film directed by Matt Reeves have been a success, with many people praising his voice, his acting and his body. The actor, who hasn’t been precisely known for his athleticism, definitely has put in the work to get a body worthy of the suit.

And this was a relief for fans after in May 2020, Pattinson told GQ he didn’t want to train for the role of Batman: “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s.” However, in a recent interview, he talked about why he regrets his comments and what the criticism meant to him.

Robert Pattinson regrets joking about working out: ‘That came back to haunt me’

Fans of Pattinson know he likes to joke when giving interviews, as he has confessed many times. But few jokes have been more significant than this one. “That really came back to haunt me,” Pattinson said about the workout joke in a recent interview with MovieMaker.

Pattinson set up the record straight: “You’re playing Batman. You have to work out. I think I was doing the interview when I was in lockdown, as well, in England…I was in a lower gear of working out.” He also explained that he thinks “it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out.”

“I think it’s like an English thing. Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape, where people are just genuinely curious, going, ‘How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?’ or whatever,” he added. And he also compared the experience to another time he made a joke and ended up being a widespread rumor. “It’s the same thing as saying in an interview when I was like 21 that I didn’t wash my hair. It just sticks for 15 years.”