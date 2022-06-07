The critically acclaimed 'Joker' (2019), directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, is officially getting a sequel. Here, check out the full story.

While Marvel has thrived with its family-friendly superhero formula, DC had trouble while trying to repeat the comedic formula of its rival. However, Warner Bros. have found out that there is also an audience for a darker version of the superhero genre.

In the last two years, DC has scored some big wins with projects such as ‘The Suicide Squad’, the HBO Max series ‘Peacemaker’ and, more recently, ‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson, which is separated from the DCEU and has been called one of the “grittiest” superhero films ever.

However, before all these, there was 'Joker'. The film directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix became one of the highest grossings of that year, with a worldwide box office over $1 billion, as well as receiving critical acclaim, even winning the Golden Lion in the 76th Venice International Film Festival. So, it's not surprising that it's getting a sequel.

Tod Phillips confirms a Joker sequel

Director Todd Phillips confirmed through his Instagram account that the script for a sequel is already written with a photo of it. The title reads ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, which is a psychiatric syndrome where two or more people begin to share delusions. It was written by Phillips and Scott Silver.

The director also shared a photo of Phoenix, who won the Oscar as Best Actor for the role in 2020, reading the script. Since the first movie was a critical hit (the movie also won an Oscar for Best Original Score) and a commercial success, rumors of a sequel started circulating early on.

Phillips himself also shared that he first thought about a “dark label” for DC but the studio wasn’t so keen on the idea at the time. However, with the recent success of ‘The Batman’, which is also getting a sequel, it seems like DC wants to keep exploring the darker side of Gotham City.