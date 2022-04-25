The highly anticipated 'Batgirl', starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, is supposed to be an HBO Max exclusive release. However, new reports suggest that the movie could have a theatrical release. Here, check out what we know.

Following the steps of Marvel, DC is also creating content exclusively for HBO Max as a part of studios strategies to focus more on streaming. However, it seems like the recent changes with the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery could also mean a new plan for the upcoming content, including the highly anticipated ‘Batgirl’ movie.

After the enormous success of ‘The Batman’ with Robert Pattinson, actress Leslie Grace is set to take up the mantle of the Caped Crusader as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. The film will also include Michael Keaton’s Batman and Brendan Fraser’s antagonist Firefly.

The movie is set to be one of the HBO Max exclusive releases from DC, alongside the upcoming Blue Beetle movie starring Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña and The Suicide Squad spin-off ‘Peacemaker’. Nevertheless, the recent reports suggest that it may come to the cinema after all.

Why Batgirl could now have a theatrical release

A report from The Pluck suggest that Warner Bros. Discovery is considering giving Batgirl a theatrical release. According to The Direct, the news could be related to the successful first week of ‘The Batman’ in HBO Max, which has been viewed by 4.1 million times.

The same report from The Direct suggests that the change could also respond to the delay of ‘The Flash’, which was supposed to come out at the end of this year and instead it will be released in June 2023 and the movie should be the reintroduction of Michael Keaton’s Batman.

On the other hand, it is expected that Batgirl will be released later this year. However, there isn’t any official date, which could indicate some hesitation over the course of action. Meanwhile, it was already announced that Blue Beetle will be out on August 18, 2023.