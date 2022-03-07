Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to take the role of Bruce Wayne in 'The Batman', which has already became a global phenomenon. However, Keanu Reeves will also be the Caped Crusader in a upcoming project.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, has become a global phenomenon after its opening weekend, grossing over $250 million worldwide. It’s the second best first weekend for a film released during the pandemic, just behind ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Pattinson has also earned praise for his work as Bruce Wayne, in a version of the character that is far different from the previous portrayals. Pattinson’s Batman is in its second year as Gotham’s vigilante and, as the actor has explained during the press tour, is “broken.”

With good reviews and the enthusiasm from director Matt Reeves to expand the universe around this version of Gotham, it has come as a surprise for many to hear that Keanu Reeves will be the next Batman. Here, check out what the buzz is all about.

Keanu Reeves will voice Batman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets

So, fear no more, Pattinson fans. Keanu Reeves will portray Bruce Wayne but by voicing him in the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets. The movie is based on the Legion of Super-Pets team and has Jared Stern directing and writing the script.

While The Batman has been labeled as one of the grittier versions of the Dark Knight, this next DC film is family friendly. And while we already know the rest of the cast, the role of the Batman was disclosed until today.

In addition to Reeves, the cast will also include Dwayne Johnson (Krypto), Kevin Hart (Ace), Vanessa Bayer (PB), Natasha Lyonne (Merton), Diego Luna (Chip), John Krasinski (Superman) and Marc Maron (Lex Luthor), among others. DC League of Super-Pets is scheduled to hit the big screen on May 20, 2022.