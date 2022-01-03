DC fans are not happy with the latest rumors regarding the DC Extended Universe and the Justice League. Here, check out what's happening and what we know so far.

Another year, another distress for the DCEU fans. While Marvel is thriving after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the birth of the Multiverse, which could include the other iterations of Peter Parker, it seems like DC is going to put an end to their franchise. At least as we know it so far.

Warner Brothers, the studio who has the DC rights, has definitely had a hard time trying to set a cinematic universe that please fans and critics alike. For a brief moment in time, after Zack Snyder’s cut of the Justice League was released, it seemed like the DCEU might have a resurrection.

There were serious doubts about Ben Affleck’s return as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman and now, the DCEU rumors surrounding the plot of the upcoming movie ‘The Flash’, set to release on November 4, 2022, seems to confirm they won’t be coming back. Here, check out what’s reportedly happening with the Justice League.

Will The Flash erase every movie of the DCEU ‘Snyderverse’?

According to Twitter, yes. The user @MyTimeToShineHello, who is a common source of film leaks, said that a friend saw The Flash movie and it “will erase every movie Snyder has done. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League never happened now. Erased from continuity. Affleck and Cavill are both gone.”

The news was also confirmed by critic Grace Randolph, who also tweeted that a New Justice League will be formed with Supergirl taking the mantle of Superman (Cavill) and Keaton will pick Batgirl as the “new” Batman. She also confirmed the Black Canary will be in the movie.

@MyTimeToShineHello also said that the movie will end with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Supergirl and Shazam (Zachary Levi) forming a new Justice League. Shazam director, David Sandberg responded to the rumors saying he didn’t know anything but “anything could happen”. The news has fans fuming over the “erase” of two beloved characters, however, we’ll have to wait until November to know exactly what will happen.