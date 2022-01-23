Dwayne Johnson will star as Black Adam in the upcoming DCEU film, which will hit theaters on July 29. The actor recently opened up about why he wanted to portray the character and why it's different from any other DC movie.

This year, Warner Bros. is set to release several DC and DCEU projects, including ‘The Batman’ and ‘The Flash’. However, another anticipated movie that will hit theaters this year is ‘Black Adam’, starring Dwayne Johnson. Precisely, the actor recently opened up about what makes his movie different from other DC projects and why he wanted to be part of it.

First, it seems like this ‘Black Adam’ version is based on The New 52, a rebirth of the DC Comics universe, story of the famous anti-hero. In that storyline, his family is killed when a hostile force invades his homeland of Khandaq and he is forced into slavery before receiving his powers.

On the other hand, while Black Adam is primarily the enemy of ‘Shazam’, in this movie he will fight others DC characters such Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). Here is what Johnson thinks of the character and the film.

Dwayne Johnson on Black Adam: It’s going to bring a ‘unique edge’ to the DCEU

Discussing the film with Men’s Journal, Johnson gave his thoughts about his upcoming movie, set to release on July 29. “I promise you this: The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change,” he said to the magazine.

“In the traditional DC Universe, as we all know, if you do something wrong Superman and Batman are gonna try and bring you to justice. If you do something wrong to Black Adam, you’re going to die. It’s that simple. I believe this character is going to bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. We’re gonna be turning preconceived notions on their ear,” the actor explained.

He also said that “one of the things that drew me to Black Adam is his origin. He started out enslaved. Any time you have a character, or any human being, who has wrongfully been held down by others, it means so much more when they begin to rise up. Black Adam rises with a big f-ing chip on his shoulder—and an edge.”