The success of the series Peacemaker in HBO Max could lead to another potential spin-off of The Suicide Squad show created by James Gunn. Here, check out what we know so far.

When compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Extended Universe has had more downs than ups but that doesn’t mean that Warner Bros. is giving up on it entirely. The future of the DCEU is yet to be seen, with rumors that the upcoming Flash movie will “reboot” it by introducing new characters.

However, in the middle of disasters such as the first Suicide Squad movie or the badly received Batman vs Superman, the DCEU has found jewels. James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ gave characters like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) a second chance and it set the precedent for a critically acclaimed ‘Peacemaker’.

With other projects such as ‘Blue Beetle’, starring Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña, or the upcoming ‘Batgirl’ movie, HBO Max has plans for another series with an important character that hasn’t had much screen time yet. Here, check out what we know.

Viola Davis is in talks for an Amanda Waller’s series in HBO Max

As Variety reports, award-winning actress Viola Davis could headline an upcoming series about Amanda Waller's, the director of the Suicide Squad program. James Gunn and herself would be the executive producers.

Also, the report says that the script would be written by Christal Henry, an experienced writer who had a hand in Watchmen and The First. The series would be connected with the end of ‘Peacemaker’, where, spoilers ahead, Waller’s daughter and spy Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) outs her mother publicly for her work with Task Force X, a.k.a the Suicide Squad.

Oscar-winner Davis, of course, is no stranger to television. She won an Emmy in 2015 for her performance in ‘How To Get Away With Murder’, which ran from 2014 to 2020, and she recently porrayed Michelle Obama in the series ‘The First Lady’, which didn’t get good reviews.