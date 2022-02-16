DC Peacemaker, starring John Cena, has been a total success on HBO Max. With fans and critics enchanted with the adventures of the anti-hero, check out if the show will be renewed for a second season.

When The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, was released in 2020, few people expected that the movie could save its predecessor in the DC Extended Universe. While that didn’t happen in terms of box office, critics and fans praised the new film with the most famous antiheroes.

One of the greatest surprises of the new film was John Cena’s Peacemaker, which got a spin-off on HBO Max. With other fan-favorite characters like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), for example, it seems like an odd choice for a series.

However, any doubt has been erased after a seven-episode run of the series, also directed by James Gunn. Fans have loved the show and expect that, after the finale, they can get another season. Here, check out what Gunn himself has said about a possible second season of Peacemaker.

Peacemaker Season 2: HBO Max confirmed second season

On Wednesday, James Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker will get a second season. "That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax - and mostly all of you for watching!" Gunn tweeted.

Gunn already discussed possible plans for a Season 2 in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve been going pretty hardcore for the last few years so we’ll have to see what’s next. But I want to do Peacemaker Season 2, so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

The eight-episode series follows Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, on his new mission: Project Butterfly. So far, fans have watched seven episodes with the finale set to be released on Thursday, February 17, 2022. And, Gunn says that the final episode will have some surprises. The last episode, titled “It’s Cow or Never,” will have the team trying to stop the Cow before the Butterflies conquer the planet.