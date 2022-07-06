The classic horror anime, Death Note, will be the new content that the Duffer brothers will be working with in their production company. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new live-action.

The famous classic Death Note has had several adaptations over the years, including a movie by the major production company Netlix, although the latter has been strongly criticized for not being faithful to the original manga content.

The Madhouse studio adapted it to anime between 2005 and 2006, airing almost a total of 37 episodes and gaining great popularity. As the years went by, Netflix decided to step in and make the first failed adaptation, but the time has come for the production company to redeem itself, and this time it will be by the hand of the Duffer brothers, the creators of Stranger Things.

The anime originally written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, centers on a bright teenager who discovers a mysterious black notebook that grants him supernatural power over life and death, the latter caused by writing a person's name in the book. The teenager becomes drunk with the power when he decides to cleanse the world of undesirables, while a law enforcement team tries to stop him, according to Deadline.

Death Note: The new production of the Duffer brothers

On Wednesday, July 6, the Duffer brothers, creators of Stranger Things, launched their own production company called Upside Down Pictures and announced the upcoming content they will work with and Japanese anime will be one of them. The new production company will bring to Netflix a new adaptation of the renowned manga Death Note. The live-action will tell an entirely new and separate story from the last film the platform released in 2017.

For the moment they have not revealed any other details about this new production, but they did clarify that it will be a completely different work. In addition, Matt and Ross Duffer clarified what is the company's goal in creating this type of stories.

"We create the stories that inspired us to grow up. Stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where the great spectacle coexists with the work of intimate characters, where the heart wins over cynicism", the brothers told Deadline.