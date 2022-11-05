“Decision To Leave,” by Park Chan-wook, premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival with rave reviews. Here, check out when and how to watch the movie online.

The Oscar run is taking place and one of the films that has caused a sensation this year is “Decision To Leave,” co-written and directed by Park Chan-wook. The neo-noir romantic mystery movie competed for the Palme D’Or at the 2022 Cannes Festival, and Park won Best Director.

Starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-il, it tells the story of detective Haejun, who has to solve the case of a death in the mountains. While he’s investigating he meets Seorae, who is the victim’s wife. He develops an interest in her, while also suspecting she might know something.

Park Chan-wook is one of the most prominent figures in the South Korea New Wave. With films such as “Oldboy” (2003), “Lady Vengeance” (2005) or “I'm A Cyborg, But That's okay” (2006). Check out how to watch “Decision To Leave” online.

Where to watch “Decision to Leave” in the US

After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the film was screened at other festivals such as Jerusalem Film Festival, New York Film Festival, and Toronto International Film Festival.

In the US, the film came to theaters on October 14, distributed by Mubi. It isn’t available to stream yet, but, according to Collider, the film should be coming to the curated streaming service Mubi at some point in 2022. However, there’s no official date yet.

On the other hand, the film was selected as the South Korean entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. Another film that was selected for the category is “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which you can watch on Netflix.