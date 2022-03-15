After the second season of Euphoria, Jacob Elordi is set to appear in 'Deep Water', a psychological thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Here, check out what you need to know about his role.

Jacob Elordi is part of a group of young actors who are meant to become the next generation of Hollywood stars. The Australian is mostly known for his roles as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s teen drama ‘Euphoria’ and as Noah Flynn in Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth’.

Elordi, 24, has proven himself as a worthy interpreter thanks to his take on the complicated/villainous Nate, which helped him break his image as a “pretty lead”. However, Euphoria is set to come back in 2024 with its third season.

In the meantime, Elordi will appear in the upcoming psychological thriller film ‘Deep Water’ alongside renowned actors Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, and the screenplay was written by Euphoria’s creator Sam Levinson and Zach Helm.

This is Jacob Elordi’s role in ‘Deep Water’

The movie follows the story of a man called Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) who allows his wife (Ana de Armas) to have affairs with other men in order to prevent a divorce. However, every man that sleeps with the woman ends up missing, which makes Allen (Ben Affleck) the main suspect.

Elordi will play a university student who falls in love with a classmate who ends up being a victim of the events involving the couple. It’s his first role in a feature film since the ending of ‘The Kissing Booth’ trilogy and it’s certainly more in tune with the seriousness of Nate.

The 24-year-actor recently told E! News that he had to lose weight, almost 22 pounds, to play the character. However, he said doing the film was his "favorite experience in recent times." He also told Men’s Health that it was a dream to work alongside Affleck, who was one of his idols growing up.

Deep Water will be out on March 18, 2022. You can watch it on Hulu.