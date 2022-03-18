From today, Deep Water is available on Hulu. This psychological thriller directed by Adrian Lyne is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, and the screenplay was written by Euphoria’s creator Sam Levinson and Zach Helm. The cast is pretty good and a polemic ex couple is involved.

The main stars of ‘Deep Water’ are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, with Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi and Rachel Blanchard appearing in supporting roles. It marks Adrian Lyne's return to filmmaking after a 20-year absence since his last film Unfaithful (2002) and also Disney's first erotic film in 28 years since Color of Night.

Although it is an adaptation of the novel by the expert in suspense, Patricia Highsmith, the movie contains several ingredients that are different from the book. Lyne said: "I introduced sexuality and the complicated relationship between them, which did not exist in the novel.”

The movie follows the story of a man called Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) who allows his wife (Ana de Armas) to have affairs with other men in order to prevent a divorce. However, every man that sleeps with the woman ends up missing, which makes Allen (Ben Affleck) the main suspect.

The Armas-Affleck love story

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were both cast in the summer of 2019 and met up to start production of the movie in New Orleans in November 2019. Not long after that, paparazzi images of the actors together appear on the internet. When the pandemic started in 2020, they were pictured together going on dog walks around Los Angeles, on a motorcycle, shopping and together throughout lockdown.

They have not publicly spoken about why or when they decided to break up, but Page Six reported that the pair had split in January 2021. A source close to them said that the split was "amicable", but some paparazzi photos don't say the same.