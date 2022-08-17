Singer Demi Lovato has been promoting her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” and she has been spotted holding hands with Jute$, who is reportedly her new boyfriend. Here, check out everything you need to know about him.

Singer and actress Demi Lovato is in the middle of the promotion for her new album ‘Holy Fvck’, which will be released this Friday, August 19. The Disney Channel alum, who recently started using again she/her pronouns alongside they/them, is returning to her pop/rock roots as singles “Skin of My Teeth,” and “29” show.

Lovato, who will be turning 30 this Saturday, sat down with Zane Lowe to discuss their new music. “Everything that I write comes from personal experience. I went through a rough time last year, and I went back to treatment. When I came out I had all this unresolved trauma that I haven’t dealt with (...) So when I started making the album, I had a lot of anger and I think it shows in a lot of the songs,” they explained.

However, while the singer explored their experiences with addiction and other mental health issues, she is also now in a “healthy and happy” relationship with fellow musician Jute$, as reported by People. The two of them were recently spotted walking around New York. So, here, check out everything you need to know about him.

Jute$: Everything about Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend

According to a source cited by People Magazine, Lovato and Jute$ have a “really happy and healthy relationship,” the insider said, and added: “He’s a super great guy.” Before this relationship, Demi was engaged to Max Ehrich in 2020 but the pair broke off on bad terms, according to her documentary “Dancing With the Devil.”

On the other hand, Jute$ is a musician and singer and he has signed a deal with Capitol Records. He recently released his single “Hollywood Hillbilly,” and his upcoming song “Out the Door” will be released in early September.

He actually worked with Lovato on her song “Substance.” On Instagram. He helped promote the song, calling it “one of my fav songs I’ve ever worked on,” as he wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, Lovato wrote a song for him and she said that “her whole heart” is in that song.