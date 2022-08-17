Demi Lovato is ready to return to the stage after a turbulent few years in her private life. Here we tell you all about her new album and when she will release the remaining songs.

Demi Lovato has released a small preview of her latest project, her eighth studio album, which she called a funeral for her pop music. There are only two days left until all the songs are fully released, but in order not to leave her fans with nothing, she decided to publish one of the main tracks of her album.

Holy Fvck is scheduled to be released on August 19, so the 15 songs that compose it will be released very soon. On August 16 he presented Substance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and this morning he released the official audio of song 29, which portrays his relationship with one of his ex-partners.

The singer will break all the schemes previously seen in the last years of her career, as we will see her return to rock, leaving pop in oblivion. The new album would be a continuation of her last work, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over.

Entire tracklist of Demi Lovato's new album

Freak ft. Yungblud Skin of My Teeth Substance Eat Me ft. Royal & the Serpent Holy Fvck 29 Happy Ending Heaven City of Angels Bones Wasted Come Together Dead Friends Help Me ft. Dead Sara Feed 4 Ever 4 Me

How was the creative process of 'Holy Fvck'?

During an interview with People, Demi told how much her personal experiences were reflected in the songs on the album. In some songs, such as 29, she makes multiple references to people who were in her life and are no longer there. In the song she talks about her relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama, with whom she started dating when she was 17 years old.

"Everything that I write about comes from personal experiences, and I had gone through a rough time last year, and I went back to treatment, and when I came out, I had all of this unresolved trauma that I hadn't dealt with or that I started to deal with in treatment. And then when I came out, I was like, 'It's OK to be angry and feel those things'. So when I was making the album, in the first week, I had a lot of anger, and I think it showed in a lot of the songs, like Freak, Heaven and Eat Me", she told.

"With time, comes trust. I never have come out of treatment, I mean, maybe the first time, expecting people to trust me right away. It was a learning experience of, OK, people are going to have to learn to trust you again. The only way they can do that is by you proving yourself and not just talking, but taking actions that are towards your recovery", Lovato finished.

Demi Lovato and the Holy Fvck Tour: The star will present her punk-rock era around the world

This is not the first time we see her in her rock phase, as the new album is a return to herself. We saw her early rock-influenced roots on her first two albums, Don't Forget in 2008 and Here We Go Again the following year. Demi wrote in a press release that her eighth album is dedicated exclusively to those who have followed her all these years: her Lovatics.

"To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you", she wrote. The world tour has already begun and her performances have left many fans speechless, as it has been a long time since they have seen her perform in such a way.

The start of the tour began on August 13th of this year and the possible list of songs that the singer will be performing has already been leaked. Here are all the songs that could be performed in North America and Latin America: