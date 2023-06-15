Demi Lovato has come a long way and now the star has reintroduced the pronouns they identify with. This past time, the former Disney singer have dedicated themselves to focusing on getting better and discovering themselves.

This year, during an interview, they decided to open up about their gender identity and their choice of pronouns. The talk focused a lot on their struggle for rights and the lack of gender-neutral spaces.

Until not so long ago, the rocker had on their social networks “they/them”, so their fans referred to them that way. But it seems that this has changed… Here, check which are the new ones.

What are Demi Lovato’s new pronouns?

Until just a few months ago, the Cool for the Summer singer confirmed that they added the she/her pronouns back to their Instagram bio, where previously they only had they/them.

When they told why they had re-added their old pronouns, the star said “I had to constantly educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting”.

Despite Demi Lovato’s assurances that they do not identify with the female gender, they added “I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word”.