Demi Lovato is one of the most recognized actresses and singers in the industry. After her latest release, HOLY FVCK, she is back in the ring after a rather chaotic past in terms of her personal life. Here we tell you how much money she has made during her career.

Demi Lovato is about to release her eighth studio album with more than 10 songs. Holy Fvck is the singer's new masterpiece and in each of the songs she tells a different story that is intertwined with what has been her personal life in recent years.

During an interview with People, Demi has confessed what the creative process of her songs was like and how much she has grown by the end of their production. She has always been willing to talk about her struggle with the addictions she has had, especially about the aftermath of her last overdose in July 2018.

"Everything I write comes from personal experiences, and I went through a difficult time last year. I went back into treatment, and when I got out, I had all this unresolved trauma that I hadn't dealt with or started dealing with in treatment. And then when I got out, I was like, 'It's okay to be angry and feel those things.' So when I was making the album, in the first week, I had a lot of anger, and I think it showed in a lot of the songs, Freak, Heaven and Eat Me", she said.

Demi Lovato's net worth: How much money she has made in her career?

Her net worth is $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings have fluctuated as the years went by and she moved on to different projects within the art branch. In 2017 she went on tour with her band to perform her world tour, Tell Me You Love Me, which grossed just over $21.4 million.

In September 2020, Demi decided to buy a new house and start from scratch. She paid $7 million for a newly built mansion in Studio City, California. On multiple occasions she has confessed that her previous home was a nightmare for her, due to the times she had lived there, so she opted to sell it in 2016, for a total of $9.5 million.

Shortly after moving into her current home, a storm hit the mansion and caused the house to collapse down the mountain. A heavy mudslide came down the hills right into their driveway, causing the fire department to deem it temporarily uninhabitable.