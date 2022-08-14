Denise Dowse, the actress of many iconic works, passed away on August 14 after a long struggle with her health. Here we tell you what they are and how to watch her best appearances in movies and TV series.

Denise Dowse was responsible for the success of many great productions, including Insecure and Beverly Hills, 90210. Just a few hours ago, her sister Tracey posted that the 64-year-old actress had passed away after battling viral meningitis. At the beginning of the month she had been hospitalized and had fallen into a coma.

"I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all the love and prayers. It is with a heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone on ahead to meet our family in the afterlife", confirmed Tracey. "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, an accomplished and illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my best friend and the last member of my family. Denise loved all of you. I know she is watching over us with all the love she has", she added.

Several of her castmates decided to pay tribute to her on their social networks. Ian Ziering, who worked with the actress on 90210, called for respects on Instagram and wrote "My sincerest condolences to her family and everyone else she loved. God bless you Denise, pay that Legacy Key A."

What were Denise Dowse's best works and where to see them

The actress has been one of the most important figures within the industry and has been in more than 40 well-known films and television series. Her most notable roles include Judge Rebecca Damsen in The Guardian, Principal Yvonne Teasley in the original Beverly Hills, 90210 and Rhonda Pine in HBO's Insecure.

She will always be remembered for her great talent and charisma. Here is a list of her greatest and most iconic works from her long career in the industry:

Insecure

The series explores the experiences of black women in a subtle, witty and authentic way, as Issa and Molly stumble through life together, while trying to never settle for less.

Available on HBO Max.

The Resident

A group of physicians at Chastain Memorial Hospital face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis.

Available on Sling TV Sling Blue and DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment.

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story

Follows the successful career of Jackson as well as her unique friendship and devotion to Martin Luther King Jr. and her unsung contribution to the Civil Rights Movement.

Beverly Hills, 90210

Follow the lives of a group of teenagers living in the upscale, star-studded community of Beverly Hills, California and attending the fictitious West Beverly Hills High School and, subsequently, the fictitious California University after graduation.

Available on Paramount + and Hulu.

Charmed

Three sisters (Prue, Piper and Phoebe) reunite and unlock their powers to become the Charmed Ones, the most powerful good witches of all time, whose prophesied destiny is to protect innocent lives from evil beings such as demons and warlocks. Each sister possesses unique magical powers that grow and evolve, while they attempt to maintain normal lives in modern day San Francisco.

Available on Peacock.

Bio-Dome

Bud and Doyle are two losers who are doing nothing with their lives. Both of their girlfriends are actively involved in saving the environment, but the two friends couldn’t care less about saving the Earth. One day, when a group of scientists begin a mission to live inside a “Bio-Dome” for a year without outside contact, Bud and Doyle mistakenly become part of the project themselves.

Available on Tubi, Hoopla and MAX Go.

The Seat Filler

In The Seat Filler, Derrick is a struggling law student who takes a job as an awards show seatfiller to make ends meet. One day, he is seated next to the beautiful pop superstar Jnelle, who mistakes him for a well-known industry executive. With an instant chemistry, the unlikely pair begin to date.

Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Loners

When a group of eccentric loners is scapegoated by the government and forced into a ridiculous group therapy program as part of its war on violence they must come together to stand up for their right to be alone.

Available on Tubi and Freevee.

Doctor Dolittle 2

A group of beavers ask Dr. Dolittle to save their habitat from loggers. The only hope is to get the forest preserved because it’s the home of a protected bear, but there’s a problem: the bear’s the only bear in the forest, so she can’t reproduce. Undaunted, Dolittle persuades a circus bear to help out, but he has to teach him not just the ways of the wild, but the wiles of lady bears too.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Guardian

Nick Fallin is a hotshot lawyer working at his father’s ultrasuccessful Pittsburgh law firm. Unfortunately, the high life has gotten the best of Nick. Arrested for drug use, he’s sentenced to do 1,500 hours of community service, somehow to be squeezed into his 24/7 cutthroat world of mergers, acquisitions and board meetings. Reluctantly, he’s now The Guardian - a part-time child advocate at Legal Aid Services, where one case after another is an eye-opening instance of kids caught up in difficult circumstances.

Available on Paramount +.

The Call

Jordan Turner is an experienced 911 operator but when she makes an error in judgment and a call ends badly, Jordan is rattled and unsure if she can continue. But when teenager Casey Welson is abducted in the back of a man’s car and calls 911, Jordan is the one called upon to use all of her experience, insights and quick thinking to help Casey escape, and not just to save her, but to make sure the man is brought to justice.

Available on Netflix and Tubi.

Fatale

After a one-night stand, a successful married man finds himself entangled and tricked in a female detective’s latest investigation murder scheme.

Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Sneakers

When shadowy U.S. intelligence agents blackmail a reformed computer hacker and his eccentric team of security experts into stealing a code-breaking ‘black box’ from a Soviet-funded genius, they uncover a bigger conspiracy. Now, he and his ‘sneakers’ must save themselves and the world economy by retrieving the box from their blackmailers.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Requiem for a Dream

The hopes and dreams of four ambitious people are shattered when their drug addictions begin spiraling out of control. A look into addiction and how it overcomes the mind and body.

Available on Tubi.

Reign Over Me

A man who lost his family in the September 11 attack on New York City runs into his old college roommate. Rekindling the friendship is the one thing that appears able to help the man recover from his grief.

Available on Hulu.

Please Stand By

A young autistic woman runs away from her caregiver in order to boldly go and deliver her 500-page Star Trek script to a writing competition in Hollywood. On an adventure full of laughter and tears, Wendy follows the guiding spirit of Mr. Spock on her journey into the unknown.

Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

Dr. Dolittle

A successful physician and devoted family man, John Dolittle seems to have the world by the tail, until a long suppressed talent he possessed as a child, the ability to communicate with animals is suddenly reawakened with a vengeance! Now every creature within squawking distance wants the good doctor’s advice, unleashing an outrageous chain of events that turns his world upside down!

Available on Disney + and Amazon Prime Video.

The X Files

The exploits of FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully who investigate X-Files: marginalized, unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena. Mulder believes in the existence of aliens and the paranormal while Scully, a skeptic, is assigned to make scientific analyses of Mulder’s discoveries that debunk Mulder’s work and thus return him to mainstream cases.

Available on Hulu.

Pleasantville

Geeky teenager David and his popular twin sister, Jennifer, get sucked into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom called “Pleasantville,” and find a world where everything is peachy keen all the time. But when Jennifer’s modern attitude disrupts Pleasantville’s peaceful but boring routine, she literally brings color into its life.

Available on Hulu.

Ray

Born on a sharecropping plantation in Northern Florida, Ray Charles went blind at seven. Inspired by a fiercely independent mom who insisted he make his own way, He found his calling and his gift behind a piano keyboard. Touring across the Southern musical circuit, the soulful singer gained a reputation and then exploded with worldwide fame when he pioneered coupling gospel and country together.

Available on STARZ and Amazon Prime Video.