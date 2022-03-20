Derek and Julianne Hough are professional dancers and siblings. They are the stars of a new ABC special featuring classic movies choreography. Here, check out when and where to stream it.

Derek and Julianne Hough’s movie dance special: How to watch it tonight, time and channel

The Oscars are on its way and ABC is getting into the movie celebration spirit with “Step Into...The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough.” Derek and Julianne Hough will pay tribute to memorable dance numbers from such films as “Footloose,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Chicago” and “Moulin Rouge.”

Guests stars like Kevin Bacon, Charli D’Amelio, Ariana DeBose, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Baz Luhrmann, Tate McRae, Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Amber Riley and John Stamos will join the program.

According to ABC, the special features the “Dancing With the Stars” veterans and guests performing classic numbers that have been “reimagined through a modern lens.” Here, check out when and where to stream it.

Derek and Julianne Hough’s movie dance special: When can we watch it?

It airs on ABC tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV (offers free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply).

You can find which channel ABC is on by using the channel finders here: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish.