After the enormous success of 'Minions: Rise of Gru', many fans want to know when they will have more 'Despicable Me' content. Here, check out everything we know about the fourth entry of the series.

Despicable Me 4: Release date, plot, cast and everything we know so far

The fifth entry of the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise, the ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ has been an enormous success in its four-day opening weekend with a grossing of $125.2 million domestically. It’s set to beat the record for the Fourth of July opening, beating 2011’s “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”, which earned $115.9 million.

Actually, the Illumination’s saga is the top-grossing animated franchise of history, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So, it’s not surprising that the studio, backed up by Universal, is already planning the seventh installment of the series, which includes the ‘Despicable Me’ trilogy and the two Minions spin-offs.

‘Despicable Me 4’ will be the overall sixth-entry of the franchise, which will be led by Steve Carrell as Gru one more time. If you want to know about the project, which has already a confirmed release date, here, keep on reading.

Despicable Me 4 release date: When it will come to theaters?

It has been confirmed that Despicable Me 4 will be released in cinemas on July 3, 2024. Steve Carrell, who voices Gru, has confirmed to Digital Spy that production has begun and that he has done “a couple of sessions so far.”

Despicable Me 4 cast: Who’s coming back?

Of course, Steve Carrell will be back as Gru and, maybe, as his twin brother Dru. It’s been confirmed that Kristen Wiig, who voices Gru's wife Lucy Wilde, and Miranda Cosgrove ,who plays Gru and Lucy's oldest adopted daughter Margo, will be reprising their roles.

On the other hand, Steve Coogan has also been confirmed to return, although his character is not clear. He has voiced the former director of the Anti-Villain League, and Dru's butler Fritz. Pierre Coffin will portray the Minions once again. It’s not clear whether Julie Andrews will come back as Gru’s mother.

Despicable Me 4: Plot

Sadly, details of the plot are kept under wraps. However, the story will probably resume where the last movie left things off: Gru and Lucy back in the Anti-Villain League, while Gru's twin brother Dru has taken charge of the Minions.