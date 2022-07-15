Devotion, the new film from Glen Powell, Jonathan Majors and Joe Jonas, is only a few months away from release and with the new trailer, it has given a lot to talk about, due to its similarity to the latest pilot movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

Devotion, the new film from Sony Pictures, has raised some concerns about its similarity to Tom Cruise's latest release, Top Gun: Maverick. However, the film promises good visual effects, an excellent cast and an epic soundtrack by Chanda Dancy.

Glen Powell will not only star with Joe Jonas, but will also serve as an executive producer, along with J.D. Dillard. It will be produced by Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill.

J.D. Dillard will also serve as the film's director. Jake Crane and Jonathan A. H. Stewart will write the screenplay, which is based on the book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos. The film is scheduled to be released on November 23, 2022.

Devotion cast and plot

Jonathan Majors will play Jesse Brown, Glen Powell will play Tom Hudner, Christina Jackson will play Daisy Brown, Joe Jonas will play Marty Goode, Thomas Sadoski will play Dick Cevoli and Serinda Swan will play Elizabeth Taylor. Rossy de Palma, Daren Kagasoff, Nick Hargrove and Spencer Neville are also part of the cast, although it is not yet known which roles they will be playing.

According to the synopsis provided by Sony and what could be seen in the trailer, the plot is set in 1950, when the Cold War threatens international peace, two young pilots from different worlds are accepted into an elite squadron for training: one is Tom Hudner, an impeccable soldier. The other is Jesse Brown, a fiercely talented pilot, who would become the first African-American to fly in combat for the U.S. Navy. Initiated together in the VF-32 squadron, Tom and Jesse are pushed to the limit to become the best fighter pilots. Within the close brotherhood of the squadron, Tom and Jesse form a firm friendship; one that will be tested on the heated battlefield when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.