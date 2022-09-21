The “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour has been filled with drama amid rumors of tension between the cast and director Olivia Wilde. Those include reports of a breakup between Wilde and Harry Styles. Check out here what we know.

Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde break up? What is really going on with the couple

The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ press tour continues, with the movie coming out this Friday (Sept. 23), amid the on-going controversies that surround the production. Without Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, the cast pose on the red carpet of the NYC premiere. And, once again, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seemed distant with each other fueling break up rumors.

The pair met during the filming of the movie in 2020, after Styles replaced Shia Labeouf, after the actor was fired (according to Wilde) due to his “combative energy” on set. And, since they were caught holding hands in January 2021, the Internet has closely followed every move of the couple.

After they both shared the “woes” of dating while being famous, it was a surprise for fans when Wilde and Styles didn’t interact with each other during the 2022 Venice Film Festival, not even posing together on the red carpet. So, what is happening with the couple? Have they broken up? Here, check out all we know.

What is happening with Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles?

It seems like the distance between the two of them on the red carpet is just a PR stunt. According to a report from Page Six, Styles and Wilde were seen together at an afterparty for the film and they left in the same car.

This should be proof that they are still together, after the “cold” interactions between them during the press tour for “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is projected to open up with a $18-$20 million box office. During the premiere at New York City’s Lincoln Square IMAX Theater, Styles and Wilde posed solo and sat on opposite sides of the stage.

However, in recent interviews, both have alluded to the relationship. In his Rolling Stones’ profile, Styles opened up about the online hate they have been receiving, while Wilde told Vanity Fair that the rumors she was with ex-husband Jason Sudeikis when she met the singer were untrue. They were also spotted together in NYC in mid-August, before Styles’ concerts at the Madison Square Garden.