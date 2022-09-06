The "Don't Worry Darling" backstage drama took a wild turn when on Monday night Twitter users started to share a video in which it seemed like Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine. However, the actors already clear up the incident. Check out the full story, and the funniest memes and reactions.

“Don’t Worry Darling” premiered last night at the 79th Venice Film Festival with mixed reviews, but it seems that the most interesting thing about the movie is the backstage drama that has surrounded it for months now. However, things took a wild turn last night as Twitter was convinced that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine before the screening.

At this point, even the most invested fan could have lost count of all the controversies around the film. In Venice, the focus was on Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde, who are supposedly in a feud. Pugh, who is the leading actress of Wilde’s sophomore film, didn’t show up to the press conference and arrived in Venice just minutes after its conclusion.

With Pugh’s absence, all the eyes were on Styles, who is acting in his first major role, Wilde and the rest of the cast: Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. The press conference has been described as “tense,” and fans were watching every move and gesture from the actors, and Twitter lost it when a video of what appeared to be Styles’ spitting on Pine went viral. However, the actors already cleared up the situation. Check out the full story, and the funniest memes and reactions.

Harry Styles and Chris Pine denied the “spitgate”: Funniest memes and reactions

The memes started when Twitter users started to point out that Pine was “dissociating” (or simply distracted) while listening to Styles’ answers, which include a very honest “I don’t what I’m doing” and “what I like about this film is that it feels like real film.”

On the other hand, many others were focused on the (non) interaction between Pugh, Styles and Wilde. The “Little Women” actress didn’t greet either one of them, but she seemed on good terms with the rest of the cast. Chan, Pine and Kroll were all times in the middle of the three.

However, wild theories started when a user shared a video of the supposed spit, and everyone was trying to find a logical explanation. The Guardian just published an article citing “close sources” to both of the actors, who deny any spit:

“‘This is not true,’ said sources close to Styles on Tuesday. Sources close to Pine echoed the sentiment and emphasized ‘there is nothing but respect between these two men.’” So, that’s a relief. However, you can still have some laughs with the funniest memes about the incident. Enjoy, darling: