Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married last month and since then, they have been spotted in Europe enjoying their honeymoon. However, a new report from Hollywood Life has caused some confusion about their status. Check out what happened.

Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up? What is really going on with the couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the biggest couple in Hollywood right now. The pair finally got married three weeks ago in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas. The actors tied the knot 18 years after they broke off their first engagement in 2004. However, a new report by Hollywood Life caused some confusion about their status.

Lopez and Affleck, nicknamed Bennifer by the press, have been spotted in Europe in the past weeks with their respective children enjoying their honeymoon and social media has been flooded with memes of Affleck sleeping while on a tourist cruise of the Seine River in Paris.

The pair, who met on the set of “Gigli” in 2002, first reunited in May 2021, after Lopez’ ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez and Affleck broke up his relationship with Ana de Armas. After surprising the world with the news of “the best wedding” they could have imagined, why are there rumors of a possible break up?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will spend some time apart

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 53, will spend some time apart after their honeymoon due to their work schedule, as reported by Hollywood Life. The Batman actor will return to Los Angeles, while the singer will stay in Europe according to a source close to the pair. However, that won’t be a problem for them.

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” the source said to the outlet. “They actually believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it is perfect because when they are apart, they are making an extreme amount of money. It is a win-win situation.”

According to the report, they are always communicating with each other and “the time that they spend away from each other makes reuniting again that much better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what,” added the source.

So, everything is well with Bennifer. It has been reported that Affleck will appear in the upcoming DC projects “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” and “The Flash” reprising his role as Batman. He will also direct, star and co-write a film about the sports marketing executive who pursued basketball legend Michael Jordan in the mid-’80s.