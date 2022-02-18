The peculiar story of the Israeli scammer is stealing the attention of Netfilx users. Find out in this story if Simon ever stepped foot in jail for the misdeeds he committed.

The match of your dreams comes across you on the Tinder platform and seems to like you. He's good-looking, attentive, and romantic. He's also a millionaire and proves it to you with experiences you never dreamed of having. Would you be willing to do him a favor to have him by your side? Congratulations, you fit the profile to fall for a scam like the ones committed by the Israeli Simon Leviev.

The streaming service platform Netflix achieved another resounding success with the release of the documentary The Tinder Swindler, which tells the story of a young man who pretends to be the son of a tycoon that makes girls fall in love and then swindles them out of millions of dollars by withdrawing cash from their credit cards to get out of serious security problems.

The general opinion turned against Simon Leviev, who after the misdeeds committed, has been shown in social networks enjoying his freedom as if he were a normal citizen who had no guilt to be accountable for. This is when the following doubt arises.

Did the Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev go to jail?

The answer that may make many people who love happy endings smile is yes. Simon Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, did go to jail, and not just once but twice. However, it cannot be said that he paid for the more than $10 million he stole from his victims through deceit and scams.

In 2015, he was arrested and imprisoned by the authorities in Finland. In that prison, he spent 2 years until he was transferred to his native Israel where he was to be prosecuted for other frauds he had committed in his second decade of life.

However, he managed to evade jail and became a fugitive from Israeli justice, for two years. Thus, in 2019, in a joint operation of his country's police and Interpol, he was caught in Greece and moved to Israel again, where he was sentenced to 15 months in prison, and to pay a fine of fewer than 44,000 dollars. Good luck smiled again on the Tinder Swindler, as he served only 5 months of his original sentence since he was released because he had shown exemplary behavior during his time as a prisoner.

Charges for which Simon Leviev was prosecuted

The first known charge against Shimon Hayut is theft of checks from his then-employer. Because of this, he left his country, Israel, with the help of a false passport. Subsequently, he was prosecuted in Finland for defrauding three women by demanding cash from them after deceiving them that he worked in the arms industry.

Subsequently, he replicated the felony he committed in Finland via the Tinder platform, from which the successful Netflix documentary is based. Similarly, and without the criminal magnitude of his previous felonies, Leviev confessed that once the pandemic had already begun, he pretended to be a paramedic to receive the Covid-19 vaccine before the majority of the population.