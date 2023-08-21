Dirty Dancing came out 36 years ago: Still as iconic as ever

Dirty Dancing was released in the United States on August 21, 1987, after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival on May 12 of the same year. The film had a budget of less than $5 million.

One of the most recognizable names in the cast of Dirty Dancing is the late Patrick Swayze, who had already achieved some fame in Hollywood after appearing in several films. He had also previously worked with his co-star in Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey.

The film was directed by Emile Ardolino, who had only directed eight times before Dirty Dancing, including TV movies and the well-known series Great Performances: Dance in America.

Dirty Dancing came out 36 years ago: Why cataloged as iconic?

The production cost just $4.5 million, but it was a box office hit during 1987. In total, the film grossed over $214 million, making it the highest-grossing film of that year. Most earnings came from worldwide sales.

Patrick Swayze had already worked with Jennifer Grey on Red Dawn, but he had to convince her to work with him on Dirty Dancing because she didn’t enjoy working with him on Red Dawn.

Emile Ardolino, the film’s director, constantly asked the actors and actresses to improvise. He wanted everyone to get caught up in the chemistry of the scene. One of those improvised scenes became one of the most memorable in Dirty Dancing.

Apparently, many people who saw the movie didn’t realize that the subplot was about abortion.

Aaron Russo was one of the first producers to see Dirty Dancing. He didn’t like the film at all and, at the end of the screening, Russo said, “Burn the negative, and collect the insurance.”

During the 43 days of filming, there were many problems related to the intense heat of September 1986. Temperatures of 105°F and 120°F were reported in North Carolina. On one day, about 10 people fainted during filming.

The character of Johnny Castle was originally written and supposed to be Italian, but things changed after Patrick Swayze was cast in the role.

Prior to the start of filming, Jennifer Grey was already known for her role as Ferris’s sister in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Patrick Swayze was not only Johnny Castle during filming. He was also part of the musical production, as he co-wrote and sang the song “She’s Like the Wind.”

Jennifer Grey was much older than her character in Dirty Dancing. She was 27 years old at the time, while her character, Baby, was supposed to be 19-20 years old.

During the rehearsals, all the cast members participated in what in the end turned into a disco party. Everyone drank and enjoyed themselves as if they were at a real party. In addition, the backup dancers were all professionals.