Disenchanted is one of Disney's most anticipated sequels, just like Hocus Pocus 2. Now, 15 years after its release, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return to continue the love story of Giselle and Robert. Here, check out when the movie arrives on the streaming platform.

Giselle and Robert are back! Disenchanted will continue the story of the princess and her love, played by Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey. Fans had to wait 15 years for the sequel, as the first installment was released in 2007. Its protagonists assured that this time they will make sure not to make the same mistake as before.

But what is it? During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress of Man of Steel confirmed that the sequel will be much more musical than the first one. For that reason, the production added two songs by Idina Menzel, who couldn't sing in Enchanted, "That was the grossest oversight, she never sang in the first one. She sings twice, and I couldn't be happier.... I'm thrilled", Adams said.

One of the songs Menzel (recognized as one of Broadway's biggest stars for her work in Wicked) will sing is titled Love Power and Amy said it's one of her favorites. "Her song is so beautiful. It's one of my favorite moments in the movie. She's Idina, she's special and she has such a beautiful voice".

Disenchanted: Where and when to watch the streaming sequel (at home)

Disenchanted is coming to Disney+ on November 23rd, so there are only 2 weeks left until we can enjoy the sequel, directed by Adam Shankman. The first installment went on to gross $340.5 million at the box office and this one is expected to be no exception.

The official synopsis describes: Fifteen years after the events of Enchanted, Giselle, Robert and Morgan move to the suburbs of Monroeville. Malvina Monroe, a woman with a wicked plan for her new neighbors, abruptly interrupts their happily ever after. Their troubled introduction to the suburbs leads Giselle to make a wish for a perfect fairy tale life. This decision quickly spirals out of control, jeopardizing everything she cares about. Giselle must now save her family and protect the Kingdom of Andalasia before midnight.