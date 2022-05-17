Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey will come back for the anticipated sequel of Disney’s ‘Enchanted’, which is due to be released later this year. Learn more about the plot, release date and who’s joining the cast.

Back in 2007, Disney gave new life (quite literally) to the classic fairytale story with ‘Enchanted’, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey. While the film ended on a positive note, a “happy ever after” indeed, more than a decade later fans will know what happened with Giselle and Robert in the upcoming sequel called ‘Disenchanted’.

The project was announced for the first time in 2020 and it’s been generating buzz since then. The first movie not only received good reviews and even accolades, including two Oscar noms for best original song, but it was also a box office success with $340 million worldwide.

Adams and Dempsey will reprise their characters, while James Marden and Idina Menzel will also come back. Here, check out everything we know so far about ‘Disenchanted’, including plot, new characters and release date.

‘Disenchanted’: Plot

The movie will be set 15 years after than the events of the first film and the story will follow Giselle and Robert, who are now married, and his daughter Morgan, who is now a teenager. The three of them will move from New York City to the suburbs, while Giselle will have to“face the challenges of a new home and re-discover the true meaning of happily ever after," according to Entertainment Weekly.

‘Disenchanted’: Cast and new characters

Adams, Dempsey, Menzel (Nancy), and Marsden (Prince Edward) will all reprise their roles from the first film. Meanwhile, Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kolton Stewart, and Oscar Nunez will be portraying new characters.

Rudolph confirmed that she will be one of the movie’s villains in a tweet. On the other hand, newcomer Gabby Baldacchino will portray Robert's daughter, Morgan Philip, who was played by Rachel Covey in the first film.

'Disenchanted': Release date and how to watch

Disney announced on Tuesday May 17th that ‘Disenchanted’ will come out on Thanksgiving 2022. This time, the film won’t have a theatrical run but will be released directly on Disney+ instead.