Disney+: The most-watched movie worldwide only one day after its premiere

Disney+ has added one of the most anticipated movies of the year, which was criticized before its theatrical release but acclaimed after viewers saw the performances of the lead actors.

It’s a production directed by Rob Marshall, with a screenplay developed by David Magee and John Musker. The story is based on the 1837 fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen.

One of the producers was Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also co-wrote some of the new songs. This week, the platform updated its top 10, and the live-action quickly became the most-watched title worldwide, just one day after its release.

The Little Mermaid is the most-watched movie on Disney+ worldwide

Despite The Little Mermaid being released in May of this year, yesterday marked the big day when it made its grand debut on Disney+ worldwide, including the United States. Today, it quickly became the most-watched title on the platform.

The story follows Ariel, a young mermaid who makes a deal with a sea witch, Ursula, to exchange her beautiful voice for human legs so she can explore the world above the water and impress a prince named Eric.

Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Art Malik, Jessica Alexander and Emily Coates make up the cast of the live-action.