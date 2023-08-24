Disney+: The most-watched series in the US just one day after its release

Disney+ has added multiple titles this week, but just a day ago, one of the most anticipated productions by the platform’s users and Star Wars fans was released. Finally, one of the iconic characters has their own live-action miniseries.

It’s a creation by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, whose episodes were directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Steph Green and other directors. The filmmaker adapted the screenplay for the screen, and the original story was conceived by George Lucas.

Rosario Dawson is the one bringing to life one of the most well-known warriors in the galactic science fiction universe. Fans, get ready, because many unexpected cameos are on the horizon in the upcoming episodes…

Ahsoka is the most-watched series on Disney+

Ahsoka is not only the most-watched series on the streaming giant globally but has also captured the hearts of users in the United States. The show has finally made its debut, and it was expected to be a resounding success on Disney+.

The story is set after the fall of the Empire and follows Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. It’s a spin-off of the series The Mandalorian, set in the same time period.

Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Eman Esfandi, Lars Mikkelsen, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant and Wes Chatham are some of the actors who make up the main cast.