Disney+: The most-watched series in the US only three days after its release

Disney+ has recently released several new major titles, and one of them arrived on the platform three days ago. It’s the second season of an original production by Marvel Studios, which is now the most-watched show in the United States.

Not only did it manage to surpass Star Wars’ Ahsoka, but it has already become the most popular choice among American users, with less than a week of being added, according to Flix Patrol.

Michael Waldron is the creator of the series, while Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino are just some of the big stars who star in the plot. Here, check out what the trending title is…

Loki is the most-watched series on Disney+ US

Loki made its big debut on the streaming giant in 2021, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the continuation, especially after first meeting Kang (played by Jonathan Majors).

The second season arrived just three days ago, and as expected, it has already become the most-watched title on Disney+ in the United States, according to the specialized site Flix Patrol.

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Angelica Ross, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero and Tara Strong are some of the stars who star in the new six episodes of the show produced by Marvel Studios.

The plot once again follows the main character, who time-travels to the future, where he briefly encounters Sylvie before being pruned by someone at the very last possible moment. But chaos unfolds quite rapidly.